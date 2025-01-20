Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.55 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

