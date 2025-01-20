Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $86.83 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.