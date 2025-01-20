Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.35.

NYSE UNP opened at $233.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.95. The stock has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

