Union Savings Bank Acquires 219 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Masco by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,834,000 after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Masco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Masco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 465,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 303.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 64,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.27.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

