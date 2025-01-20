Union Savings Bank Has $134,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Union Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $317.11 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $337.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.42 and a 200 day moving average of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

