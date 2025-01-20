Union Savings Bank Makes New $361,000 Investment in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,963,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIDD opened at $25.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

