United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Board of Directors Change

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. recently disclosed a departure from its Board of Directors as outlined in an 8-K SEC filing. On January 13, 2025, the company received notice of the resignation of Captain Anne Worster from the Board, effective immediately. Captain Worster, who had been occupying the director position on the Board since February 27, 2024, ceased to be the chairperson of the United Airlines Pilots Master Executive Council of the Air Lines Pilots Association, International (ALPA-MEC), prompting her resignation.

The departure of Captain Worster was clarified as being amicable, with no disagreements between her and the company regarding its operations, policies, or practices. The company expressed gratitude for Captain Worster’s service on the Board.

Following Captain Worster’s resignation, on January 15, 2025, ALPA-MEC appointed Brian Noyes to fill the vacated position on the Board. Mr. Noyes assumed the role immediately, and as a director elected by a class of stock other than the company’s common stock, he will not receive any cash or equity compensation from United Airlines Holdings, Inc. However, he will be entitled to certain benefits during his tenure as a director, as specified in the company’s definitive proxy statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The company confirmed that, apart from the ALPA-MEC’s rights to appoint a director, there were no additional agreements or transactions influencing Mr. Noyes’s appointment to the Board. Moreover, no related party transactions between United Airlines Holdings, Inc. and Mr. Noyes were reportable under Regulation S-K Item 404(a) since the beginning of the last fiscal year.

The 8-K filing was signed by Robert S. Rivkin, the Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., on January 17, 2025.

