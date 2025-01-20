United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Board of Directors Change

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. recently disclosed a departure from its Board of Directors as outlined in an 8-K SEC filing. On January 13, 2025, the company received notice of the resignation of Captain Anne Worster from the Board, effective immediately. Captain Worster, who had been occupying the director position on the Board since February 27, 2024, ceased to be the chairperson of the United Airlines Pilots Master Executive Council of the Air Lines Pilots Association, International (ALPA-MEC), prompting her resignation.
The departure of Captain Worster was clarified as being amicable, with no disagreements between her and the company regarding its operations, policies, or practices. The company expressed gratitude for Captain Worster’s service on the Board.
The company confirmed that, apart from the ALPA-MEC’s rights to appoint a director, there were no additional agreements or transactions influencing Mr. Noyes’s appointment to the Board. Moreover, no related party transactions between United Airlines Holdings, Inc. and Mr. Noyes were reportable under Regulation S-K Item 404(a) since the beginning of the last fiscal year.
The 8-K filing was signed by Robert S. Rivkin, the Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., on January 17, 2025.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United Airlines’s 8K filing here.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
