Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,705,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 93,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.15 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

