Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management LLC

Global Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.3% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $627.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $627.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

