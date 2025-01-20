Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.52 and a 200 day moving average of $262.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $225.05 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

