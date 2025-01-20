Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.19. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

