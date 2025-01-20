Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $273.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $225.05 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

