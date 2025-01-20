Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $166.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $140.12 and a one year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

