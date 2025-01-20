Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

