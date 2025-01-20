Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Successful Portfolios LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.