Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.52 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $203.33 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.53. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

