Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.52 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.33 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.53.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Energy Storage Stocks Charging the Renewable Energy Sector
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Telecom Titans: Comparing Verizon and AT&T for Growth Potential
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Hims & Hers Health: A Stock to Trade or Own?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.