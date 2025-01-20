Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $434.16 and a 12 month high of $559.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

