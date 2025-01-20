Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stock Position Increased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,864,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $120.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.91 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.