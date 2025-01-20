Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stock Position Increased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,864,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $120.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.91 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83.
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
