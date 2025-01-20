Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 257.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $119.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.77 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

