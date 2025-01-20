Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $170.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $180.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.21.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

