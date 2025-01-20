Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in ASML by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,994,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $955.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $756.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $706.71 and a 200 day moving average of $797.30.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

