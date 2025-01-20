Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

