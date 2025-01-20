Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.67 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

