Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOWL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 157,673 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 179,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

