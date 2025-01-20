Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOWL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 179,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.19.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
