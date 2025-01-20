WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $247.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get WEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Insider Transactions at WEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 206.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in WEX by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 552.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $184.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.