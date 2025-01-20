Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 73 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $943.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $675.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $949.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $901.47.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

