Willner & Heller LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after buying an additional 3,630,972 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,166,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,518,000 after buying an additional 3,008,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,769,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

