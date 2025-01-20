Willner & Heller LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Willner & Heller LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
