Willner & Heller LLC Has $819,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 28,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.61.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

