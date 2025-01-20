Willner & Heller LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $434.16 and a 52 week high of $559.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.