Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.