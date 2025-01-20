Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $248.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $203.33 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $237.53.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

