Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $733,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.