Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

