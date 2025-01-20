Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,822,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

