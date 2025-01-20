Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $85,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock opened at $131.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

