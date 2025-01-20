Zhang Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $13,251,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,997.64.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,926.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,052.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,381.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

