Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,377.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,446,000 after buying an additional 196,458 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,265.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 149,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,811,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $166.27 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

