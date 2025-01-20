Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 436,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 788,242 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

