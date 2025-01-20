Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 17,310 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $346.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $261.32 and a 1 year high of $358.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.34.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

