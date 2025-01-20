Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 357,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 197,531 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 187,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $113.63 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

