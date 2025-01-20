Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,978,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $203.33 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

