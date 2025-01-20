Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZD. Barclays increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $54.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 21.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

