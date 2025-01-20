Zircuit Price Hits $0.0695 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Zircuit token can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zircuit has a market capitalization of $152.55 million and approximately $59.38 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zircuit has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zircuit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107,579.40 or 0.99487744 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107,056.64 or 0.99004305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zircuit Token Profile

Zircuit launched on November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official message board is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2.

Zircuit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,491,598,748 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.06665785 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $61,631,626.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zircuit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zircuit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zircuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zircuit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.