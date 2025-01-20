ZoomInfo Technologies Names Katie Rooney to its Board of DirectorsVANCOUVER, WASHINGTON – JAN. 16, 2025 – ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI), a prominent Go-To-Market Intelligence platform, has declared the appointment of Katie Rooney as a member of

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ZoomInfo Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also