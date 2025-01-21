10,413 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,694,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

MSI stock opened at $465.23 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.84 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

