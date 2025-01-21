10,665 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 303,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 923.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,194. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.4 %

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.41.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

