1,084 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

