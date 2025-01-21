14,918 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSU. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 109,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 159,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

